Bank of Forest announces recent promotions

Bank of Forest announced the following promotions earlier this month.

Melanie Harrison has been promoted to Assistant Vice President and will service the New Accounts Department. Originally from Lawrence, Harrison has been a resident of Forest since 2006. She graduated from Newton High School and has an Associate Degree from East Central Community College. She has been with Bank of Forest since 2003.

After filling various roles in the bank, Melanie made the move to Forest Insurance Agency in 2011, earned her license in Property and Casualty Insurance, and was promoted to Agency Manager. Melanie recently completed a four year term on the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce where she served as President for 2019. She and her husband Jason attend Ephesus Baptist Church with their two daughters, Ashlyn and Kaylen.

Madison Hurdle has joined Bank of Forest as Agency Manager of Forest Insurance Agency. Madison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Risk Management, Insurance and Financial Planning. She is currently completing her Certified Insurance Counselor Designation. Hurdle has almost 10 years experience in Insurance and is looking forward to serving the Scott County area.

She and her husband, Justin, live in the Harperville community and have a two year old daughter, Maely. They attend Forest Baptist Church.

Lottie Towner has been promoted to E-Services Officer for Bank of Forest. Towner is a 2001 graduate of Forest High School.

She attended Jackson State University with studies in Accounting. She became part of the Bank of Forest family in 2007 and has experience in the teller, loan, and new accounts departments.

She is an active member and Licensed Minister of New Friendship Baptist Church in Forest, where she attends with her husband LaDonavon and children, Lexie, Leah, and Konner.