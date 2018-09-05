Bar Association sponsors free legal clinic

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:03am

The Scott County Bar Association will hold a free legal clinic on June 7, from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m at the Scott County Chancery Courthouse located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Forest. The clinic is available to assist low-income Scott County residents with uncontested family law matters such as uncontested divorces and school guardianships.

Attorneys of the Scott County Bar Association will be available to help self-represented litigants in drafting and correcting paperwork associated with current and proposed legal proceedings. These volunteer lawyers will answer questions, correct or draft pleadings and when able, present resolved matters to the Chancery Judge David Clark, who will be available to preside and hold Court.

Self-represented litigants often struggle to meet all of the requirements for properly drafted legal documents. Hearings are frequently delayed or rescheduled because self-represented litigants are unable to comply with the strict requirements of the rules of procedure and applicable statutory laws.

Those who wish to participate in the Legal Clinic cannot have annual incomes that exceed 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. For a family of two, that would be $31,860. For a family of three, that would be $40,180. For a family of four, that would be $48,500. Individuals cannot make more than $31,860 annually. 

Clinic appointments are required and will be made on a first come, first serve basis. For appointments, questions and assistance please call Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers (MVL) Director, Gayla Carpenter-Sanders, Esq. at 601-960-9577 or Scott County Bar President, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq. at 601-469-0990.

 

