Body in burned out car identified as Johnson

The body found burned beyond visual identification on August 7 in Bienville National Forest has been positively identified as 31-year-old Latasha Patrick Johnson of Forest.

Scott County Coroner Joe Bradford and Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee both confirmed that he has positively identified the body as Johnson who went missing on August 6 after dropping her children off for school.

Law enforcement is treating this matter as a homicide and there is an ongoing investigation underway including Scott County Sheriff Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Forest Police Department. If anyone has information concerning this crime the should contact one of the above listed agencies.