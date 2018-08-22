Body in burned out car identified as Johnson

  • 237 reads
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:20am

The body found burned beyond visual identification on August 7 in Bienville National Forest has been positively identified as 31-year-old Latasha Patrick Johnson of Forest.

Scott County Coroner Joe Bradford and Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee both confirmed that he has positively identified the body as Johnson who went missing on August 6 after dropping her children off for school.

Law enforcement is treating this matter as a homicide and there is an ongoing investigation underway including Scott County Sheriff Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Forest Police Department. If anyone has information concerning this crime the should contact one of the above listed agencies.

 

Obituaries

Wayne Lee Mangum

Wayne Lee Mangum, 81, of Vicksburg, MS (and formerly of Memphis, TN), passed away on Monday,... READ MORE

Betty Jean Bell
Stacey David Davis
Gary Reid
Douglas A Herring
Maurine Holsen

Social

Morton News

Announcements: Parkway Baptist Church, Highway 13 South, Morton will celebrate Homecoming on... READ MORE

Forest News
Union Grove/ Steele News
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News
Midway News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.