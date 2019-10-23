Bradford asks for support in District 78 race

Paid Political Advertisement

My name is Joe Bradford. I have lived in Scott County my entire life. I am married to Rene’ Comans Bradford from Newton County. We have one daughter and 2 grandchildren.

It has been an honor to have served as Scott County’s Coroner for the past 28 years. I am grateful to the citizens for entrusting me to serve in this capacity for so many years. I had planned to retire from public service this year, but like some of you I was looking around at our State Government and just wasn’t satisfied with the way thing are going. I am also wondering why so many politicians aren’t doing common sense things to help move our state forward.

After much prayer and encouragement from so many friends, I decided to announce my candidacy for your Representative. I would like to take my 28 years of service and experience from a county perspective of government to Jackson as your next State Representative for House district 78.

Some people have asked me what a vote for Joe Bradford would be. To begin with let me explain what it wouldn’t be: One thing it will not be is someone who flip flops on issues. I was brought up that your word is your bond and I have always tried to live up to that. You don’t have to worry about me selling out the people that elected me. Having 28 years of experience working for the people, I know the most important thing is to never forget where you came from and never forget the people that elected you.

A vote for Joe Bradford will be a vote for our public schools and our teachers every year and not just on election year. If we are going to succeed as a state we have to make sure our schools have what it takes for them to succeed. This includes pay raises for our teachers and state employees. Flip flopping on pay raises when the legislature had over 800 million in the bank, voting for a raise one day and then voting against it the next day is ridiculous and just politics.

Every time I have the opportunity, I will vote and support to end state test. This decision comes from actually taking the time to listen to the needs of the professional educators in our district. A vote for all of our children and provide them the tools they need to succeed at life.

I have been prolife all of my life and I believe in protecting all of our children before they are born and after they are born. We cannot afford to be indecisive about our children’s future.

I will vote to keep our hospitals open to serve our communities. We have experienced one closure in our district already. We need our rural hospitals and rural healthcare as well as our mental health facilities. These facilities have been cut to the bone.

We have had friends that have lost jobs and our communities have lost a needed service due to these cuts. This affects all of us including our children and grandchildren. We can’t have leaders that fail to support our hospitals and our mental health facilities.

I have over 28 years in the retirement system just like some of you and/or someone in your family and I’m going to protect it. Our counties and cities need leaders that will always vote for them and support them. When our leaders have the chance to bring millions of dollars to our counties for roads and infrastructure repair, they should always vote for it. Our district recently missed the opportunity to receive these funds.

I have worked for many years alongside law enforcement and fire fighters. I will continue my support for the many that serve to keep us safe.

I will also support to protect all of our hunting, fishing and our guns. I will support legislation the keeps our roads safe from drunk drivers. Over my 28 years I have seen heartbreaking effects on families and friends from drunk driving. I will support you, your family, law enforcement and judges to give them what they need to keep our families safe from drunk drivers. When you have seen like I have, how this effects families, the decision is not a difficult one.

But most of all I will be a vote that votes for you the people first. I am proud to have the endorsements of Representative Billy Nicholson district 78, as well as the Mississippi Public Education PAC. I am asking for your support on November 5th to send true public service and experience to Jackson. Vote Experience, Vote Common Sense, Vote Joe C. Bradford for House of Representative District 78.