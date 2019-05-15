Chamber hosts 2018 Excellence in Academics Dinner

The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce held its 2019 Excellence in Academics Dinner on May 9 at the Country Club of Jackson. Students with Forest addresses from Forest High School, Scott Central Attendance Center, East Rankin Academy and Leake Academy who earned a cumulative grade point average of 93 or higher were honored.

The special guest speaker was Forest native Dr. Chasity Torrence, MD. Dr. Torrence was the 2004 Valedictorian of Scott Central Attendance Center. She now serves as the Service Chief and full-time psychiatrist of males receiving services at the Mississippi State Hospital in Whitfield, a division of the Department of Mental Health. In addition, she is also the Medical Director of three psychiatric intensive outpatient programs through Rush Hospital Systems located in Forest, Morton and Sebastopol.

The students enjoyed a wonderful evening honoring their hard work and achievements in the classroom. The students were honored throughout the night and were offered helpful advice from the guest speaker and business executives as they prepare to start the next chapter of their life.

Each of the following students was the recipient of a scholarship.

• Chryselynn Martin – Capitol Oil Scholarship

• Gina Reiss – Capitol Oil Teaching Scholarship

• Jessica Reiss – Tommy Sistrunk Memorial Scholarship

All students honored at the event worked diligently to excel in the classroom. Their achievements required dedication and commitment throughout the entire four years of high school. Each of these students have exhibited the ability to set their academic goals high and to follow-through with the hard work required to achieve academic excellence.

Forest High School graduates honored wer Madison Korie Grayson, Katelin Jean-Marie Joiner, Destinie Lashae Lloyd, Seabreanna Antwonette Macon, Brianna Renee Millsap, Hannah Irene Mitchell, Savannah Marie Mitchell, Zariyae Jsanasia Moore, Jordamein Kenay Stewart, Kurt Alexzander Thompson and Raliyah Tianna Weathersby.

Scott Central Attendance Center Graduates honored were Phillip Bulloch, Magen Burnham, Jessica Darby, Zykerra Kincaid, Diem Mi Pham, Jessica Reiss, Ashton Tatum, Victoria Thrash, Olivia Triplett and Chryselynn Martin.