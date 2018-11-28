Christmas events fill downtown

Make plans to attend the 77th annual Forest Christmas Parade on Friday November 30, at 6 p.m. in downtown Forest. For more information call the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-469-4332.

Forest Community Arts and Forest Downtown Development will be sponsoring two events in downtown Forest on Thursday, November 29. Mrs. Santa will be in The Gallery at Colbert Commons reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and other Christmas stories from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. “Snacks with Santa” will be held in the gazebo in Town Square Park on South Main Street from 5:00 – 6:30. Children can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies with Santa — a perfect opportunity for Christmas pictures.