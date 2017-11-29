Christmas Parades are ready to roll

Festivities kick off in Forest with reception

The holidays are upon us and parades will be rolling in three Scott County municipalities in the coming days. Events kick off Thursday with a reception honoring Forest Citizen’s of the year, Tommy and Gail Lee, at Colbert Commons from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

After the Citizens of the Year Reception, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Main Street Gazebo reading Christmas stories and enjoying hot chocolate and cookies with the children.

The 76th annual Forest Christmas Parade, themed Santa’s Workshop, is scheduled for Friday, December 1, at 6:00 p.m. The Grand Marshalls are the Lees.

Parade Entry Divisions are: Red: Industries, Large Businesses, Hospitals and Banks. First Prize is $300, Second Prize is $200 and Third Prize is $100. Green: Scouts, Clubs, Small Businesses, School Groups and Churches. The Vehicle Division has one $50 prize. Judging will be based on: Originality, Effort in Preparation and Overall Design and Appearance.

Lake’s Christmas parade is Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. There are a few additions to this year’s parade, including Santa, who will be at the depot immediately following the parade. Attendees are encouraged to bring cameras and have their children’s picture made with him. There will also be a live performance by the LHS choir and cookies and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

The Morton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 4, at 6:00 p.m. Line-up for judging is at 5:00 p.m. The Theme for the parade is “Christmas Blessings” and the Grand Marshall are: Mr. and Mrs. Reggie Robertson. There are three categories to be judged: Red: Religious, Green: Business/Commercial, and Gold: Civic/Organization. Judging will be based on: Originality, Effort in Preparation and Overall Appearance. In case of rain, the parade will be the following Monday, December 11, at 6:00 p.m. There will be pre-parade entertainment by the Morton Elementary School Music Students under the direction of Sherrie Wilkerson beginning at 5:30 p.m.