The Circuit Court of Scott County, Mississippi cases for trial under the Honorable Judge Collins. The following cases be set for trial and/or disposition in the February, 2018, term of Circuit Court of Scott County, Mississippi, as follow:

First Monday January 29, 2018

• Janet Bailey vs. CBS Transport, Inc. and Ralph Peterson

First Tuesday January 30, 2018

• Rockford Cook, for himself and by and through his mother and next friend, Kimberly Cook vs. Jancie Johnson

• Jerry T. McNeal vs. Phillip S. Monk, Arlon Gardner Trucking, John Does 1-3; and John Doe entities 1-3

• Lawonna Mcdonald vs. Tommy Rankin

• Dorothy Storey vs. Ronald Ball

• Bob’s Pool Service, Inc. vs. Ray Hawkins - order to obtain new counsel by 11/16/17

• Durward Coleman vs. Kenoshia Loper, 21st Century North America Insurance Company and John Does A,B,C,D, E, and F

•Bruce Beckham vs. A.J. Freight Systems

•Birdie R. Eveans vs. Adrian L. Jackson

•Ricky Brown and Riccardo Brown vs. Marta E. Salvador Lopez

• Haley Errine Blissett - Wells vs. State of Mississippi Transportation and Justin Darrell McElhenney

•Brenda Allen vs. Progressive Insurance Agent, Inc.

• Penny White vs. Lisa Darby

• Mary Morgan vs. Charles McMullan

• Marcus E. Palmer vs. Tamika L. May

• Dorothy Vance vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

• The Durham Company, Inc vs, Ngot Nguyen and James Nguyen

• Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jose Martinez

• Midland Funding, LLC vs Teddy Bloodsaw

•MS Farm Bureau Casualty Ins. Co. A/s/o Marshall Q. Bang vs. Terry W. Windham

•MS Central Federal Credit Union vs. Shelliton A. Carson

•Discover Bank vs Breanna Hargrove

•Bank of America, N.A. vs Kevin J. Jones

•Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Felicia Grove and Anthony Grove

•Midland Funding. LLC as successor in interest to Credit One bank, NA vs. Curtis Washington

• First Tower Loan, LLC vs. Linda Johnson and Raymond Johnson

• First Tower Loan, LLC vs Raymond Johnson

• Advance Recovery Systems, Inc vs. Valerie Clark McDaniel a/k/a Valerie D. McDaniel

• Jefferson Capitol Systems, LLC vs. Vera Patrick

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Brenda King

• Midland Funding, LLC vs. Kevin Battle

• Madison HMA. LLC d/b/a Merit Health Madison vs. Erica D. Johnson

• Advanced Recovery System, Inc. vs. Hope M. Page

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Taneya Coleman

• Brandon HMA, LLC d/b/a Merit Health Rankin vs. Nelva K. Wallace

• Midland Funding, LLC vs Flora Randle

• Mountain Laurel Assurance vs Bradley Ellis

• Barclay’s Bank Discover vs. Danny C Weems

• First Tower Loan, LLC vs. Jeffery J. Chambers

• Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company a/s/o Andrew M. White vs. Omia N. Walton

• Brandon HMA LLC d/b/ a Merit Health Rankin vs. Vanda Moore

• Progressive Gulf Insurance Company a/s/o Hiram L. Richardson, Jr. vs. Achante C. Fortune and Elwando Brownh

• Cavalry SPV I. LLC vs. Jerry Keeton

• Midland Funding, LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Amazon vs. William Ingram

• OneMain Financial Group, LLC successor in interest to CItiFinancial, LLC vs. Wesley W. Lewis

• Bank of America NA vs Claudette Johnson

• Midland Funding, LLC vs. Brian Smith

• Advanced Recovery System , Inc. vs. Dorothy M. Johnson

• Barclay’s Bank Delaware vs. Justin M. Shepherd

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Elizabeth Iratheta

• Trustmark National bank vs. Barbara Donita Wilder

• Advanced Recovery System, Inc vs. Maran T. Gray

• Advanced Recovery System, Inc vs Vickie L. Suchanek a/k/a Vickie L. Evans

• GuideOne Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Mattie J. Craven

• First Tower Loan, LLC vs Kennedy F Warnsley

• Midland Funding, LLC vs Kikia Terry

• Brandon HMA, LLC d/b/a Merit Health Rankin Brentwood TN vs. Dorothy Vance

• Healthcare Financial Services, LLC vs. Rober Culhane

• Healthcare Financial, LLC vs. Maria Bartolome

• OneMain Financial Services, Inc. F/k/a Springleaf Financial Services, Inc. vs Jessica N. McCurdy