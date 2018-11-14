City of Morton announces public facilities fund grant

City of Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton announced the approval of a Mississippi Development Authority Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $444,658 for Morton. Mayor Keeton made the announcement in a prepared statement saying, “I am pleased to inform the citizens of Morton that the MDA has approved the City of Morton’s application for small public facilities funds through the Community Development Grant program in the amount of $444,658.”

“The funding will be used to replace an existing sewer lift station and dilapidated sewer lines in the Taylor Drive area. These funds will also allow the city to provide sewer service to six newly annexed residences along Highway 481 South.

“This funding demonstrates the City of Morton’s commitment to community needs and the initiative to improve the quality of life in our city.”