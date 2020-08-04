CMRLS continues to serve patrons during outbreak

All branches of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System (CMRLS) are currently closed to the public, but many of the library’s digital resources are still available online during this time of social distancing.

CMRLS has created a remote “digital library card” sign-up option to ensure that library cards can be issued to those who want to access digital materials and services while they are at home. To sign up for a digital library card, or to reset the PIN number on an existing library card account, users can visit cmrls.lib.ms.us and click on the tab “Services” and be directed to complete the online application.

The library has a Virtual Reference Collection page, located at https://cmrls.lib.ms.us/digital-library/virtual-reference-collection, to make it easy for users to access all its digital content in one place. Regular updates are posted to this page, including links to additional free educational and informational content. Users will also find links to the library’s Axis360 eBook service and Freading where card holders can access eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, and more.

Library staff members will be working to possibly offer virtual children’s story times, and regular updates to its social media pages to share useful and interesting content. Virtual story times will be available through the library’s Facebook page and Instagram pages. Users can find the library on Facebook (CMRLS.Libraries), Twitter (CMRLSLibrary), Twitter (CMRLSTeen) Pinterest (CMRLSLibrary), Flickr (CMRLS Photos), Instagram (CMRLSLibraries).

CMRLS also wants library users to know that all materials checked out from the library have been extended to May 4, and that no overdue fines will be charged during the library’s closure. Library book drops are also closed, and patrons are being asked to keep their checked-out materials until the library reopens.

“Acting on advice and recommendations from the CDC, Governor Tate Reeves, the Mississippi Library Association, and Mississippi Library Commission, nearly all public library systems in the State of Mississippi are currently closed,” said CMRLS Executive Director Mara Villa Polk. “Even so, the decision to close was a tremendously difficult one to make, and we really miss our patrons. I am proud of our library team member’s efforts as they continue to engage with the community in a safe and responsible way, while working to improve and adapt library services during this crisis.”

The Central Mississippi Regional Library System serves Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith Counties. Patrons can contact the library via email at: custsvc@cmrls.lib.ms.us or by calling 601-825-0100.