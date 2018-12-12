Community Bank announces succession plan

The Board of Directors for Community Bank of Mississippi, has announced the following promotions, effective January 1.

Freddie J. Bagley of Forest, will ascend to the position of Senior Chairman. Bagley has served as the Chairman of the Board since 2014. He previously held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for many years. In his new role, Bagley will continue to have an active and vital role in the daily operations of the bank.

“We were built on the premise that everyone must train their successor, Community Bank is just executing our plan of succession,” Bagley said.

Charles W. Nicholson, Jr. has been elected to serve as the new Chairman of the Board for Community Bank having previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer. Nicholson joined Community Bank in 1998 opening the doors to Community Bank Meridian, building the bank to what it is today.

Prior to assuming the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholson served as Community Bank’s Chief Operating Officer for eight years.

In addition, Gregory A. Moore, has been promoted to the position of President and CEO of Community Bank. Moore has served as the Metro Jackson area Chief Executive Officer for over 11 years. Moore will continue to lead the daily operations of the Metro Jackson area and has been tasked with growing and further developing Community Bank across a four state footprint in his new role.

Community Bank is one of the South’s fastest growing financial institutions because of employing a unique approach to one of America’s most routine industries. Today Community Bank is over $3.2 billion in assets with 48 offices and over 800 staff members stretching across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.