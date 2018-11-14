Community Thanksgiving Service Sunday at FBC

Forest Baptist Church, Forest United Methodist Church, Forest Presbyterian Church, Embrace, Hillcrest Independent Methodist Church, and Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will come together for a Community Thanksgiving Service this Sunday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Forest Baptist Church

Bro. David Slaughter, Forest United Methodist Church, will be leading the message while the other pastors will share in the service. A combined choir will share during the service, also. Anyone that would like to be a part of the choir, should plan to be at rehearsal at 5:00 p.m.

During the service, an offering will be taken for the Ministerial Fund which helps people traveling through town who have an emergency. As these people seek help from the church, the opportunity to share the good news of Jesus with them becomes available.

“When we gather together to worship, something wonderful happens,” organizers said. “While opening the Scriptures, singing, praying, and giving our offerings, a formation is underway: God is performing the slow and steady work of making us a thankful people and binding our wandering hearts.”

The scripture theme is “Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; for His steadfast love endures forever! Say also: “Save us, O God of our salvation, and gather and deliver us from among the nations, that we may give thanks to your holy name and glory in your praise.” I Chronicles 16:34-35.

The public is invited to join in this annual community service. Forest Baptist Church is located at 439 East First St. in Forest.