Congressional primary election set for Tuesday, June 5

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, June 5, for the party primary elections. Voters will select their choice for party nominees for two congressional seats.

Scott County Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two races included on the primary election ballot will be for U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 3 for Scott County and United States Senate.

For Senate, Republicans will have a choice of Richard Warren Boyanton and Roger F. Wicker.

For Senate, Democrats will have a choice of David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Victor G. Maurice Jr., Omeria Scott and Howard Sherman.

For US House, Democrats will have a choice of Michael Aycox and Michael Ted Evans.

For US House, Republicans will have a choice of Sally Doty, Morgan Dunn, Michael Guest, Whit Hughes, Perry Parker and Katherine “Bitzi” Tate.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election was May 7. Any Scott County voter who has a question about their voter registration may call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-469-3601 to verify their registration and what precinct they should vote in.

Absentee ballots are available for voters in the clerk’s office. The last day an absentee ballot can be cast in person is May 26. The clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through May 25, and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.

State law requires that voters show an identification that includes a photograph before they can cast their ballot. Accepted forms of identification include:

• Driver’s License.

•Photo ID card issued by a branch department, or entity of the State of Mississippi.

• United States Passport.

• Government issued employee ID card.

• Firearms License.

• Student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college.

• United States Military ID.

• Tribal photo ID.

• Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government or any state government.

• Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

If a registered voter does not have any of these acceptable forms of photo ID, a Mississippi Voter ID Card will be provided, at no cost, to the voter at any Circuit Clerk’s office in Mississippi.