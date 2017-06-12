County hosts annual Hope Outdoors youth hunt

At least a dozen youth will be visiting Scott County December 8-9 for an annual hunting experience and fundraiser through Hope Outdoors Ministries.

Each year, Scott County is host to more than a dozen ill or disabled youth attending the annual youth hunt event. Several businesses and residents of the county have donated the use of four-wheelers, UTVs, trailers, land, deer-blinds, and their time to provide a hunting experience while ministering to youth. The purpose of the event is to minister and provide activities for these children with devotions and testimonies, a hunting and fishing excursion, singing, a campfire and fun auctions.

The event will also include a fundraising auction Saturday, December 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Family “C” RV Park three miles north of Forest on Highway 21. The public is invited to attend to bid on donated items.

Organizers are seeking a variety of donations including items for the auctions, food and drinks for participants, monetary donations, as well as volunteers. Donated auction items will be auctioned off to the public to raise money for the event and to attendees with “play money” to take home as souvenirs. All monetary donations will go towards funding the weekend-long event and to Hope Outdoors Ministries.

Donations may be delivered to Family “C” Campground just north of Forest on Highway 21 or contact Larry Crimm at 601-507-7682 or Sam Jackson at 601-507-0179 to contribute to this benefit and fundraiser and to learn more about the Hope Outdoors annual youth hunt.

Hope Outdoors is a non-denominational Christian outdoor ministry that partners with caring organizations and churches across the nation to facilitate hope through outdoor activities. Our outreach is directed to those men, women and children who may be ill or disabled, and in need of a little help and brotherly love to see their outdoor passions fulfilled. Some are looking to be re-introduced into an activity they once loved, while others are discovering a new and exciting way to live life to its fullest. To learn more about Hope Outdoors, visit HopeOutdoors.org.