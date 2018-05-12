County hosts annual Hope Outdoors youth hunt

At least a dozen youth will be visiting Scott County December 7-8 for the annual hunting experience and fundraiser through Hope Outdoors Ministries.

Each year, the county is host to more than a dozen ill or disabled youth who attend the annual youth hunt event. Several businesses and residents have donated the use of four-wheelers, UTVs, trailers, land, deer-blinds, and their time to provide a hunting experience for attending children. Volunteer hunting guides help hunters in every aspect of the hunt to make the shot and bring home the trophy deer.

But as organizer Larry Crimm explained, the event is about more than hunting. The purpose of the event is to minister and provide activities for these children with devotions and testimonies.

“We once had a kid who was blind and he shot his first deer here with us — something he may never have experienced anywhere else,” Crimm said. “To see the joy on this kid’s face when he got his first deer was nothing short of watching God’s work.”

The event will also include a fundraising auction Saturday at noon at Family “C” RV Park three miles north of Forest on Highway 21. The public is invited to attend and bid on donated items while the children are given “play money” to bid on specific items to take home as souvenirs.

Organizers are seeking a variety of donations including items for the auctions, food and drinks for participants, monetary donations, as well as volunteers. Donated auction items will be auctioned off to the public to raise money for the event. All monetary donations will go towards funding the weekend-long event and to Hope Outdoors Ministries.

Donations may be delivered to Family “C” Campground or contact Crimm at 601-507-7682 to contribute to this benefit and fundraiser and to learn more about the Hope Outdoors annual youth hunt.