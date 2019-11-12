County hosts Annual Hope Outdoors Youth Hunt

At least a dozen youth will be visiting Scott County December 13-14 for the annual youth hunt and fundraiser sponsored by Hope Outdoors Ministries.

Each year, the county is host to many ill or disabled youth that travel to Forest to attend the highly anticipated annual hunt.

The local community has come together to support this important event. Several businesses and residents of Scott County have donated the use of four-wheelers, UTVs, trailers, land, deer-blinds, along with their time to provide a hunting experience for attendees.

Volunteer hunting guides will help the young hunters in every aspect of the hunt in the attempt to locate a deer and make the necessary shot to bring home the trophy. This is a weekend about these children who do not normally have the opportunity to go hunting. All the volunteers work together to create a great hunting experience for them.

Hope Outdoor Youth Hunt organizer Larry Crimm explained, the event is about more than hunting. The purpose of the event is to minister and provide activities for the children with devotions and testimonies.

“We once had a kid who was blind and he shot his first deer here with us, something he may never have experienced anywhere else,” Crimm added. “To see the joy on this kid’s face when he got his first deer was nothing short of watching God’s hand at work,” he continued.

The event will also include a fundraising auction Saturday, December 14 at noon at Family “C” RV Park located on Highway 21 three miles north of Forest. The public is invited to attend to bid on donated items while the children are given “play money” to bid on specific items to take home as souvenirs after the weekend hunt.

The local community has again shown support for this annual event. Organizers have received a variety of donations including items for the auctions, food and drinks for participants, monetary donations, as well as volunteers. Donated auction items will be auctioned off to the public to raise money for the event. All monetary donations will go towards funding the weekend event and to Hope Outdoors Ministries.

The organizers are still accepting donations from the public. Donations may be delivered to Family “C” Campground or can be coordinated by contacting Larry Crimm at 601-507-7682 to contribute to this benefit.

Hope Outdoors is a non-denominational Christian outdoor ministry that partners with caring organizations and churches across the nation to facilitate hope through outdoor activities. Our outreach is directed to those men, women and children who may be ill or disabled, and in need of a little help and brotherly love to see their outdoor passions fulfilled. Some are looking to be re-introduced into an activity they once loved, while others are discovering a new and exciting way to live life to its fullest.

To learn more about Hope Outdoors, visit HopeOutdoors.org.