County jobless rate is better than the average

Scott County’s unemployment rate of 9.2 percent for the month of April — the latest figures released — was considerably less than the state average of 15.4 percent and ranked third in the state behind Smith and Covington Counties. The 9.2 percent rate, however, was more than double the 3.9 percent unemployment the county recorded in April of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Mississippi for April increased 10.3 percentage points over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 10.1 percentage points higher than the 5.3 percent reported for April 2019. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 10.3 percentage points over the month to 14.7 percent, and was 11.1 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.6 percent.

In April 2020, there were 117,000 fewer jobs in Mississippi than in March 2020, and 118,600 less than April 2019, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers.

The current 1,037,700 jobs in Mississippi are the fewest jobs in the state since January 1994.

Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other nonseasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2020 was 15.6 percent, increasing 10.8 percentage points from the previous month’s rate of 4.8 percent. When compared to the April 2019 rate of 4.7 percent, the rate increased 10.9 percentage points. The number of unemployed increased 125,500 over the month, while the employed total decreased 202,200 from the prior month.

The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2020 at 14.4 percent increased 9.9 percentage points from 4.5 percent in March 2020 and 11.1 percentage points from 3.3 percent in April 2019.

For the month of April 2020, 50 counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than the state’s rate of 15.6 percent. Smith County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 7.6 percent followed by Covington County at 8.9 percent. Tunica County had the highest unemployment rate for April at 31.7 percent followed by Chickasaw County at 31.4 percent.

The increases in the number of unemployed and the unemployment rates, along with the decreases in the number employed and the nonfarm employment, can be attributed to the statewide shelter in place due to COVID-19.