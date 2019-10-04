Dipuma seeks office of Coroner

Paid Political Announcement

I am honored to announce my candidacy for the position of Scott County Coroner.

I am, Vickie France Dipuma, a life long resident of Scott County and a name that is known for taking professional care of your loved ones in a time of need. CARING & COMPASSION speaks well for who I am and how I will serve you in this office. I am 53 years old and married to, Carlos Dipuma, a Sgt. at Reservoir Police Dept. We have three children, Brooke Christian and husband, Noah, Paige Stevens and husband, Caleb and Dustin Dipuma and wife, Carlie. We also have solid roots in this area with the name of our parents, Dalton and Lula France and Pansy Dipuma.

I have been employed at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton since 2008 and I am a Licensed Embalmer and Funeral Director. I am a 1982 graduate of Morton High School, completed EMT classes through ECCC, have an Associate Degree from Hinds Community College and a 2010 graduate of East Mississippi Community College with a degree in Mortuary Science.

The position of Coroner will not just be a job for me. It will be a ministry to serve families who have broken hearts in their time of need. In times of sorrow, the little things you do for someone can change that person forever. I look forward to building a solid working relationship with all the EMS, Police, Firefighters and Sheriff Deputies across this county. Whenever any long-serving public official departs, it opens the opportunity for the next wave of new ideas……an opportunity for a fresh set of eyes to take a look at the way things are operating and make a positive change.

From now until August 6, 2019 I will try to meet and talk to as many people as I can. If I don’t get the chance to knock on your door or see you face to face, please consider me and VOTE for me for your next Scott County Coroner. I’m not going to make promises I cannot keep. But one promise I will keep is if elected Coroner, I will be available 24 hours a day/7 days a week and I won’t just speak to you every four years when election time comes around. If you need to contact me, I can be reached at 601-720-6754.

The message of my campaign is simple.

Vote for Caring

Vote for Compassion.

Vote for Vickie France Dipuma for Scott County Coroner.