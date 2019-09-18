Dr. Jon Dray Lee joins staff at MEA in Madison

Dr. Jon Dray Lee, son of Tommy and Gale Lee of Forest, has joined the staff at MEA Primary Care Plus in Madison. Lee is a graduate of Forest High School and holds a Master’s Degree from Mississippi College. He received his medical degree from University of Mississippi Medical School and served a three-year residency there.

He is Board Certified in Family Medicine and Sports Medicine and completed a Sports Medicine Fellowship at UMMC. He is experienced with the practice of Ultra Sound Musculoskeletal Diagnosis, a noninvasive means of diagnosing musculoskeletal conditions.

“I’m happy to be working with Dr. Larry Sivils, Medical Director, Dr. Lisa Anderson, Dr. Robert Shows, and the great team at MEA Primary Plus, in Madison.” Lee said. I share their commitment to providing quality, compassionate care for our patients.”

An avid musician that stretches back to his days living in Forest, Lee still enjoys writing, recording and producing music from his home studio. Dr. Lee’s wife, Nikki, is a fourth-year dental student at UMMC in Jackson.