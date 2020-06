East Central announces 2020 spring semester honor roll

Students named to the 2020 spring semester honor roll, which includes those selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List, have been announced at East Central Community College in Decatur.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Those named to the President’s List, students with a 4.0 grade point average, include the following:

FOREST: Amiya Culpepper, Aterykah Hughes, Kaitlyn Kyzar, Saebreanna Macon, Eddie Moore, Jessica Reiss and Nicholas Yarbrough

LAKE: Justice Battle and Marla Graham

LAWRENCE: Garet Jones

LENA: Krislyn Watkins

MORTON: Dylan Grantham, Jorian Jackson, Anna Lindsey, Shelby McNeece, Yulemi Perez Avila, Lindsey Price, Brian Runnels and Aijalon Walker

PULASKI: Danielle Copeland

SEBASTOPOL: Bethany Davidson and Haven Moorehead

WALNUT GROVE: Makayla Creel and Emalee Rushing

DEAN’S LIST

The Dean’s List includes the following students who achieved a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.

FOREST: Michael Harville, Katelin Joiner, Richard Kienle, Brittany King, Amber Lofton, Theresa McGee, Angel Mondragon, Alexus Patrick, Ambriyana Roberts, Christopher Rushing, Logan Tadlock, Regan Tanksley, Rafael Toledano, LaKenya Triplett, Jesse Van Fleet, Suzanne Waggoner and Ariana Wells

LAKE: Blair Anderson, Olivia Clay and Jordan McLemore

LAWRENCE: Hubert Blasingame, McKenzie Crosby, Savanna Hill and Joseph Richardson

LENA: Baylee Lewis, Ariana Powers, Nittiya Triplett and Annabell Watkins

MORTON: Cezar Arroyo Torres, Victoria Bairfield, Lauren Craig, Alexis Fernandez, Roxanne Frith, Angelyn Harrell, Joshua Johnson, Whitley Lee, Destinie Lloyd and Aryanna Stephens

PULASKI: Lexi Hannah and Sophie Wilkerson

SEBASTOPOL: Madison Leach

WALNUT GROVE: Tomicka Lindsey, Jennifer McLemore, Ashley Netherland, DeMekeia Odom, Samantha Olmedo, Raven Smith

HONORABLE MENTION

The following students were named to the Honorable Mention List and earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average:

FOREST: Alex Arauz, Anna Boykin, JLann Broadfoot, Jasey Duncan, Florencia Echave Castano, Brandon Engle, Josue Gonzalez, Irvin Hernandez, Randi Jennings, Javiers Johnson, Miguel Martinez, Hannah Mitchell, DaQuan Murrell, Tania Murrell, Kamryn Rankin, Kelly Rosas, Kymon Spivey and Stephaine Spivey

LAKE: Trishona Brown, Corbett Hellesto, Jada Jones, Tierica Parker and Anna Seale

LENA: Judge Adams and Samantha Perry

MORTON: Joshua Blackwell, Haley Franklin, Hannah Howard, Dakota M

PHILADELPHIA: Kristin Baker, Lauren Ben, Evelyn Bonner, Hailey Burrage, MaKayla Chamblee, Ashten Davidson, Anson Dearing, Thomas Ellingburg, Chase Eubanks, Olivia Ferguson, Alexandria Graham, Nicholas Hardy, Sabela Hobbs, Reagan Holley, Taniyah Horne, Ashley Kennedy, Ladetres Kirkland, Stacey Long, Britney Mccurty, Terria Mcinnis, Trevin McWilliams, Payton Mitch, Christopher Monroe, Jaiden Moore, Cody Nicholson, Dylan Powell, Jason Pugh, Nicholas Rushing, India Samuel, Kali Shoemake, Sarah Spears, Zo Springwater, Katelyn Tank, Landon Vaughn, Amyia Welch, Trinity White, Cambre Willis and Dawson Woodson

SEBASTOPOL: Keyton Bennett, Matthew Hancock, Bryce Lott, Nina Miles and Branson Parker

WALNUT GROVE: Malachi Beasley, Diamond Carter, Kelly Lawshe, Jaquavan Lewis, Skylar May, Jenna McPhail and Javarous Wilder