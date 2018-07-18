EC Day at the Neshoba County Fair is July 30

The annual EC Day at the Neshoba County Fair celebrating East Central Community College in Decatur is scheduled for Monday, July 30, at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds in Philadelphia.

ECCC alumni, students, and prospective students and their families, and all fair goers are invited to attend EC Day at the Fair.

The ECCC Collegians rock-n-roll band, the Warrior cheerleaders, and the Centralettes dance line are some of the entertainment scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. at the Founders Square Pavilion.

East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart will provide a college update, and representatives from the college’s student services, alumni, athletics, MI-BEST, and Families First offices will be on hand.

For more information, contact the ECCC Office of Public Information at 601-635-6340 or ecnews@eccc.edu.