EC offers free classes at Forest WIN Center

Tue, 05/28/2019 - 2:44pm

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center is offering free courses in Basic Microsoft Excel, Basic Microsoft Word, Basic Computer Skills, Keyboarding and Resume Writing at the Forest WIN Job Center located at 536 Deerfield Drive in Forest.

• Basic Microsoft Excel is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

• Basic Microsoft Word is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m.

• Basic Computer Skills is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 10 a.m. and Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Keyboarding is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m.

• Resume Writing is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to Noon and Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

Alicia Beasley serves as instructor. For more information email Beasley at abeasley@eccc.edu or call 601-469-2785.

