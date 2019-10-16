ECCC Announces 2019 Homecoming Celebration

East Central Community College in Decatur will recognize four outstanding alumni during the 2019 Homecoming celebration scheduled Thursday, Oct. 17.

Randy Cleveland of Fort Worth, Texas, retired Vice President Americas of ExxonMobil Corporation, and Linda Kelly Shepard of Carthage, retired Leake County Chamber of Commerce Director, will be recognized as Alumnus and Alumna of the Year, respectively. Pam Green Hampton of Quitman, a former Lady Warrior basketball standout, and Barry Irons of Philadelphia, a former Warrior football standout, are this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

Numerous activities are also scheduled as part of ECCC’s 2019 Homecoming celebration.

Festivities begin with a reunion for the 50th Anniversary of the Class of 1969 beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Gordon Room of Mabry Memorial Cafeteria.

An “all-you-can eat” buffet lunch for class members and their guests will be available for $7 per person. A special presentation will be made to the members of the Class of 1969 at 2:30 p.m.

All alumni are invited to a reception hosted by the ECCC Alumni Association beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium. The group’s annual business meeting and the recognition of alumni awards will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the same location.

Activities continue at Bailey Stadium beginning with Alumni Association Tailgating at 5:30 p.m. This event is free for current Alumni Association members and $10 for all other alumni and guests. Reunion groups will also meet here.

The ECCC vs. Hinds football game begins at 6:30 p.m. Alumni of the Year will present the game ball and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will serve as honorary team captains.

The Homecoming Queen will be announced during the halftime presentation of the Homecoming Court. Following the crowning, the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band will present its full halftime show.

For more information, contact Kendall Simoneau, Director of Alumni Relations and the Foundation, at 601-635-6327 or call toll free, 877-462-3222, ext. 327. Her email address is ksimoneau@eccc.edu.