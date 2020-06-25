ECCC Announces Class of 2020 Graduates

East Central Community College in Decatur recently announced the awarding of degrees and certificates to 544 students who completed requirements during the 2019-2020 college term.

Included in the total are those who completed degree requirements following the 2020 spring and the 2019 summer and fall terms.

The college’s 91st Commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 1 at the Neshoba County Coliseum in Philadelphia was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following students received degrees and/or certificates:

May 2020 Graduates

CONEHATTA: Alexis Paige Billings, Lydia Brooks Bishop, Marianna Gabrielle Collins, Sara Kathryn Evans, Sydnie Joann Ferris, Destiny Faith Jenkins, Kaitlyn Margaret Morris, Elaina Grace Pearson, Katelyn RayAnn Shoemake, Gina Rachelle Watkins and Jessica Danielle Williams

FOREST: Donna Ealy Banks, Ariana Marie Bradford, Tearia Bradford, JLann Tashun Broadfoot, Emily Yulianis Castillo, Michael Lynn Harville, Jalacey James, Randi Allysa Jennings, Kaitlyn Brianna Kyzar, Hayle Marie Liner, Amber Alexzandria Lofton, Krystiana Olivia Loper, Marshall Grant Massey, Hannah Irene Mitchell, Eddie Hadarius Moore, Tania ShurLyria Murrell, Jerome Odom, Jamie Marie Pogue, LaDarius Keshawn Ryans, Kymon Jharel Spivey, Mya Antrice Spivey, Emilee Jane Tadlock, Logan Decatur Tadlock, LaKenya Patrice Triplett, Pamanaski Wash, Tanya Shanay Wash and Yolanda White

HARPERVILLE: Haley Leeanne Shuler

LAKE: Justice Alexander Battle, Hannah Christine Blythe, Baylee Aryn Buckley, Olivia Grace Clay, Jordan Elizabeth McLemore, Tierica Shania Parker and Aeriol Staten

LAWRENCE: Cora Kaitlin Bridges, Mckenzie Paige Crosby, Isaiaz Oneil Evans, Garet Nicholas Jones, Madaline Allexis Quimby, Jacob Seth Richardson, Joseph Levi Richardson and Braxton Grant Tune

LENA: Christaan Clay Presley, Kalee Lynn Sturdivant, Annabell Elaine Watkins and Krislyn Michelle Watkins

MORTON: Justin Allen, Cezar Arroyo Torres, Joshua Lanard Blackwell, Kimberly Leanne Culpepper, Roxanne Frith, Dylan Allen Grantham, Dusty Lane King, Jerrica Dru Merchant, Aijalon Khamiya Walker, Marquita Danielle Washington and Michael Lindsey Wilson

PELAHATCHIE James Andrew Harrell and Jarrett Lawrence Pennington

PULASKI: Lexi Nicole Hannah, Abigail Grace Lott and Christian Josue Serrano Arteaga

SEBASTOPOL: Peyton Cole Bennett, Madison Claire Leach, Bryce Callie Lott, Annie Bell Smith and Ethan Guy Tharp

WALNUT GROVE: Logan Victor Humphries, Jaquavan Darnell Lewis, Tomicka Charline Lindsey, Skylar Rae May, Emalee Malaina Rushing and Raven Symone Smith

December 2019 Graduates

CONEHATTA: Sydnie Joann Ferris and Katlyn Nicole Jackson

FOREST: Jhaqell Tyheem Braggs, Jeremy Austin Collins, Jalacey James, Edith Marie Johnson, Brooke Nicole Rawson, Payton Cole Rogers and Allyson Fredthia Spencer

LAKE: William Travis Chambers

LAWRENCE: Erika Smiley and Alex LaShea Stewart

LENA: Carrington Nehemiah Davis and Lauren Nicole Parker

MORTON: Quinton JeShawn Miller

PELAHATCHIE: Bailey Douglas Tullos

PULASKI: Bracklin Garrett Bufkin

SEBASTOPOL: Sarah Abigail Jones

WALNUT GROVE: Labarrett S. Carter

August 2019 Graduates

CONEHATTA: Crystal Denise John

FOREST: Theresa Ann Basham, Lorraina Marcila Burkes, Wynesha Devonshae Donald, TyKeshia Gabriel Fulton, Katie Madison Grace, Cassidi Bout Mitchell, Deshay Nicole Reed, Miriam Nicole Sanchez, Keli Elizabeth Smith, James Robert Van Fleet, Tavaiana Seanae Walker and Pasha Mahalia Williams

LAKE: Jabreshia Ta’Sha Ickom

LAWRENCE: Domin-ique Tatiana Lewis

LENA: Ramiah C. Johnson and Delana Morgan Rowland

MORTON: Kimberly Michelle Crotwell, Erika Danielle Harrell, Jaimee Marie Poole and Betsaida Rea

NOXAPATER: Ashton Savannah Noel Ashmore, Madelyn Paige Edwards and Kelli Shiri Thames

SEBASTOPOL: Alexis Lynn Phillips

WALNUT GROVE: Kasenthia Henson Bloodsaw and Braxton ONeal Cook.