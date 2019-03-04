Elderly couple dead after murder/ suicide

This past Saturday the Scott County Sheriffs Department was dispatched to the home of Thomas Gary Everett and Linnie Everett on J. Burnham Road in Morton for an apparent murder-suicide. The shootings took place at 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning when authorities believe Thomas, 83, shot his wife Linnie, 80, before turning the gun on himself.

Linnie was deceased when deputies arrived on the scene. Authorities believed Thomas was also deceased when they arrived, but then noticed movement from the 83 year-old. Due to his injuries he was unable to communicate with authorities, but became more coherent as he was being rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said there had been previous concerns about the elderly couple. “There was a concern that the couple believed they had become growing burdens on their children,” Lee said. “Some close to the couple believed they thought they were an over bearing burden on their sons. But, at this time, we are still trying to sort out the events that led up to this situation.”

According to authorities, at the time of the shooting there were three people living in the residence. The Everetts and their son all lived together because the mother needed full-time care.

One family member said that they are stunned by what happened and that the family is till trying to fully understand how this could have happened.

After surviving in critical care since Saturday morning. Thomas succumbed to his gun shot wound and passed away Monday.

Lee said the sheriff’s department is investigating all possibilities in this matter, but at this time there are no other suspects in the shooting.