Excel celebrates 20 years

The board members and staff at Excel Community Learning Center in Morton will celebrate 20 years of serving the Morton and surrounding communities on October 10. The non-profit organization that has been labeled “one of the best kept secrets in Scott County” is excited to celebrate two decades of service, and plan for the future.

The public is invited to join in the celebration of the educational services that Excel has offered since 1999. The celebration event will be held Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center located at 383 S. Fourth Street in Morton.

“The Excel Center serves the local community in providing educational and outreach services that are critical in the local area, and we are so proud to have had the opportunity to serve this community for the last 20 years,” Diane Herring, Excel Advisory Board Member. “This is a relationship between our Center and the local community and we want to celebrate with everyone in the community, and we look forward to continuing our service in the future.”

The Excel Center provides learning opportunities for both children and adults in the form of numerous educational programs.

During the celebration on Thursday guest will have the opportunity to meet staff, view photo displays of activities and offer input on future programming ideas.

“We are thrilled to continue to serve this community and we want to enjoy this day of celebration with everyone in the community,” Herring added.

For more information on the 20-year celebration, or the services offered by the Excel Community Learning Center contact the center at 601-732-1800.