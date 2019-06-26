Farmer’s Market set to open Friday, June 28

The Scott County Farmer’s Market is gearing up to open June 28 at 8:00 a.m. The Market and Growers Association is looking for vendors, individuals with produce to sell and people interested in joining in the Farmer’s Market.

The Farmer’s Market will open each Friday, beginning at 8:00 a.m. in Forest at 403 East Hill St.

Anyone interested in participating should call Michele Parker at 601-469-4622. You will need to pick up a Scott County Farmer’s Market Vendor Application Form and a set of the Scott County Grower’s Association/Scott County Farmer’s Market Rules and Regulations. Sales of some food items may require other certifications or permit not covered by Cottage Food Law.