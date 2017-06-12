FBC Morton choir set to sing pieces of Peace

The First Baptist Church Morton will present its 5th Annual Christmas Cantata, entitled Peace on Sunday, December 10, at 6:00 p.m.

Pat Tadlock explained, “Dr. Judy Lewis writes the script, directs special effects and multi-media. The Choir Director is Barbara Ott. She is excellent”. When you put these two ladies together they come up with a different cantata and pull out all the stops. They do not just purchase a cantata, they put one together.

“I do the visual part,” said Dr. Lewis. Mark Torrence will be running sound and lights. John Porter will be running the multi-media components.

There are 25 members of the choir, each with special voices. “Our Choir Director takes a particular interest in selecting the correct music and then personalizes it for the presentation,” said Dr. Lewis. As a team, the group plans how best to utilize it. Judy Stegall will play the organ and Martha Smith will be the pianist for certain part of the program.

This year, they are using symbols, for example, the poster design is the world with a dove. They have chosen simple decorations, such as poinsettias and Christmas trees.

At the beginning of the show, all Choir members will be seated in the general audience, wearing regular festive Christmas sweaters in colors like red and green. They will then move onto the stage to sing some traditional favorite Christmas songs.

Afterwards, the singers will go backstage to change into their beautiful choir robes and the Christmas Cantata will begin. “The songs are designed to tell the story of journey of Mary and Joseph, and peace, and that we all need peace today,” explained Dr. Lewis. There will not be a lot of moving about. We want the music to tell the story.

The program runs about an hour. The song list includes: Seasonal Selections: “It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas”, “Silver Bells”, “Ring Those Bells”; Cantata Selections: “A Merry Carol of Bells”, “And on Earth, Peace", “The Newborn Ancient of Days”, “Do You Hear What I Hear”, “Rejoice, With Exceeding Great Joy”, “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy”, “Meant for Holy Scars”, “Peace, Peace”, “Let There Be Peace on Earth”; As the audience exits: “This is Christmas”.

Barbara Ott elaborated, “It is good ol’ talented folks and some good ol’ music.” We had a late start this year because I just couldn’t find music that touched me. As choir director, that is very important to me. But when I found it, the choir just fell in love with it. “It is a beautiful piece and it tells a wonderful story,” she added. We hope for a packed house.

Pam Thompson will be doing narration with Dr. Judy Lewis. There will be a PowerPoint accompaniment in the hue of blue to accent the Christmas trees.

Sherry Johnson and the Decorating Committee did all of the decorations for the church and for this program.