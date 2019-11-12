Fireworks safety is important during the holidays

The fireworks tents have begun to spring up around town signifying the beginning of the holiday firework season. Each year families and friends attend numerous gatherings throughout the month of December and into the month of January. Fireworks will be used in the celebrations at many of these gatherings and knowing the rules and safety precautions is the key to enjoyment without sustaining injuries.

At many of these gatherings both adults and children will celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays with fireworks and safety is a key factor anytime fireworks are used. Prior to heading down to the local firework tent to load up on numerous things that light up the sky and go boom remember there are local laws and ordinances that govern the use of all fireworks. Each local city and municipality enforces these regulations in order to keep everyone safe during the celebrations.

In the local unincorporated areas and communities in Scott County there are no formal firework laws and/or regulations, but in some of the municipalities and towns within the county there are rules that strictly govern the use of all fireworks.

Forest, Morton and Sebastopol all have ordinances that clearly define the hours during which fireworks can be set off within each of the city limits. Each towns ordinance is listed below:

Forest

Ordinance 383 allows fireworks to only be used within the city limits during celebrations for Independence Day, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. During this year’s holiday season fireworks can be used between December 5 and January 2 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. There is one listed exception to this ordinance and that is for New Year’s Eve when fireworks can be exploded between 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve through 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Ordinance 383 specifically forbids any use of fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital or school, or within 75 feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale. It is also illegal to ignite or discharge fireworks within or throw from or toward any motor vehicle.

Violators can be charged with a misdemeanor offense that carries a fine of not more than $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than six months or both fine and imprisonment.

Morton

Fireworks prohibited within the city limits except for during celebrations for Independence Day, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. During this year’s holiday season fireworks are allowed to be used between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on January 1.

Lake

Fireworks are allowed and there are no formal ordinances, rules or regulations.

Sebastopol

The use of fireworks within the town of Sebastopol is prohibited except for certain identified seasons including the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. During the week of Christmas, the use of fireworks is permitted between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10 p.m. On New Year’s Eve fireworks are permitted from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. New Year’s Day.

In addition to local ordinances and regulations, the National Safety Council offered the following tips on use of all fireworks:

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

• Never light them indoors.

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

• Never ignite devices in a container.

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

• Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.