Fireworks season is here, know the rules and be safe

During the holiday season each year family and friends gather to celebrate all through the month of December and into the new year. During these celebrations for Christmas and New Year’s, fireworks are almost always part of the festivities and are enjoyed by all ages.

Before heading to the seasonal firework tents that have been propped-up throughout the county to load up on things that go boom, remember there are laws and ordinances that govern the use of fireworks in some cities and municipalities, and are meant to help keep everyone safe.

Throughout unincorporated areas and communities in Scott County there are no formal fireworks laws and/or regulations, but in some of the municipalities and towns within the county there are rules that strictly govern the safe use of all fireworks.

Forest, Morton and Sebastopol each have ordinances that clearly define the hours when fireworks can be set off within the city limits.

In the City of Forest:

Ordinance 383 allows fireworks to only be used within the city limits during celebrations for Independence Day, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. During this year’s holiday season fireworks can be used between December 5 and January 2 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. There is one listed exception to this ordinance and that is for New Years Eve when fireworks can be exploded between 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve through 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Ordinance 383 specifically forbids any use of fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital or school, or within 75 feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale. It is also illegal to ignite or discharge fireworks within or throw from or toward any motor vehicle.

Violators can be charged with a misdemeanor offense that carries a fine of not more than $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than six months or both fine and imprisonment.

City of Morton:

Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits except for during celebrations for Independence Day, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. During this year’s holiday season fireworks are allowed to be used between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on January 1.

Town of Lake: Fireworks are allowed and there are no formal ordinances, rules or regulations.

Town of Sebastopol: the use of fireworks within Sebastopol is prohibited accept for certain holiday seasons including the Christmas and New Years holidays. During the week of Christmas the use of fireworks are permitted between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10 p.m. On New Year’s Eve fireworks are permitted from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. New Years Day.

The National Safety Council offered the following tips on use of fireworks:

-Never allow young children to handle fireworks

-Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

-Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

-Never light them indoors

-Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

-Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

-Never ignite devices in a container

-Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

-Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

-Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire