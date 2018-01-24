Forest Area Chamber lists 2018 events

The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce recently released their event’s calendar for 2018. The six main events will include: April 5, Chamber Golf Tournament; April 25, Women’s Luncheon; May 10 Excellence in Academics Dinner, Chamber Scholarships and Teacher of the Year Awards; September 29, Wing Dang Doodle Festival; December 6, Citizens of the Year Reception, and December 7 is the Christmas Parade.

The Chamber will be hosting the golf tournament at the Forest Country Club. “There should be 30 or more sponsors and 18 teams this year,” Chamber Executive Director Allyce Lott said. “The money we make goes toward scholarship funds which are three $500 scholarships awarded at the end of the year.” There will be a brand new car give away for the first hole in one shot on the first hole. There will also be a new golf cart give away for the first hole in one shot on hole 5. T-off starts at 12:30 April 5.

The Women’s Luncheon will be held on April 25, Administrative Professional Day. Lean Flemming will be the speaker for the day. “Tickets are $15 dollars and can be purchase at city hall, make sure you get your tickets early,” Lott said. Business sponsors will be decorating the tables which will have eight seats per table and at each seat attendees will find a gift waiting to be open. “Be sure to come early because there are always people lining up at the door,” Lott added. The doors will open at 11:45.

On May 10 students and teachers will be introduced during the Excellence in Academics Dinner. Chamber Scholarships will be given out, and also teacher of the year awards. “We will be honoring the students from Forest and Scott County School Districts,” Lott said.

This year will be slightly different than years past. This event will be including as many students as possible. All students with a 93 or above cumulative grade point average as of the end of the 1st semester of their senior year, will be invited to the banquet; which will be held at the Jackson Country Club and the guest speaker will be Tom Walker from Bruini, Grantham, Grower and Hewes, PLLC - a law firm in Jackson.

The Wing Dang Doodle on September 29 will feature Trey Jones, headlining with the Luckenbach Willie Nelson Tribute Band. There will also be a 5K Run and walk. “This is always a fun day,” Lott said.

December 7 features the event that all children will be waiting for, the Christmas Parade. This year the theme will be “Bright Lights, Christmas Delight.”

The Citizen of the Year Reception will be on December 6th. The Forest Chamber will be honoring the one citizen chosen for this honor.

If you have any questions please contact Allyce Lott at the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-469-4332 or City Hall at 601-469-2921.