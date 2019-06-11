Forest Christmas Parade set for Dec. 6

  371 reads
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:25am

The annual City of Forest Christmas Parade will be held on December 6, starting at 6:00 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Bright Lights and Christmas Delights,” and the parade will take its set route through Forest.

In order for businesses, groups, organizations or individuals to participate in the parade a completed entry form is required. The deadline for submitting the completed entry form is November 14. Forms can be obtained at The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce or Forest City Hall. 

This year’s Christmas parade will have divisions for floats, marching bands, vehicles and tractors. There will be cash prizes for winning floats and second place floats in three separate divisions. Judging will be based on three criteria: Originality, Effort in Preparation and Overall Design and Appearance.

The Red Division will include: iIndustries, large businesses, hospitals and banks. The Green Division will include: small businesses. The Blue Division will include: clubs, civic organizations and churches.

For more information, or questions, you can contact the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-469-4332.

