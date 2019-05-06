Forest Library to host musical Back Door Event

The Forest Public Library, in partnership with Forest Community Arts, is set for “A Night of Stars” show which will feature three of Forest’s brightest musical stars on Tuesday, June 11, at 7:00 p.m. The Back Door Event features a special performance by musical group The Robert James Starr Trio of Forest. The trio consists of local musicians: Robert James Starr – vocals and guitar, David Hopkins – keyboard and Bill Lewis – drums.

“Last year our summer Back Door Event was a rock-and-roll performance by R&R Trio. The meeting room was packed to capacity, and everyone in attendance enjoyed a great show and a wonderful night. We anticipate another large crowd for our salute to great southern music,” librarian Dianne McLaurin said.

The three featured performers who comprise The Robert James Starr Trio bring an abundance of talent to the library’s musical event.

Front-man Robert James Starr said he was born to play and especially enjoys the southern genres of blues and gospel. He, Hopkins and Lewis enjoy nothing more than sharing music with others.

“I began my serious study in guitar in high school where I became enthralled with Southern Style Rock music,” Star said. “My favorite bands included Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshal Tucker, The Outlaws, and many others. In high school I was convinced I would go to Music School, but my parents had other plans. Their concern for my financial welfare prompted them to sway me from a career in music. They reminded me of the rough life my grandparents had on the road and ultimately convinced me to pursue a career in engineering and science, but I never lost my love of music.”

The band will help the library kick-off its numerous summer programs that started on June 4. The Friends of the Forest Public Library, and members of Forest Community Arts, will be serving a summer soup and salad supper complete with iced tea during the program.

“The library has received so much support from the two non-profit groups. They understand the cultural importance of these ongoing events,” McLaurin said. “None of our programs would as successful as they are without the support of these two vital community organizations.”

For more information please contact the Forest Public Library at 601-469-1481.

“Be sure to come to the back door of the library, as the front door will be locked, and get ready for a great night of food, friends and music,” said McLaurin.