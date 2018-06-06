Forest man arrested in federal drug bust ‘Operation High Life’

Jimmie Terrell Harrison a.k.a. “Chuckie,” 43, a resident of Forest, was one of 11 suspects arrested, and accused, by federal agents of trafficking drugs through East Central Mississippi and several other states.

As first reported by WLBT television, U.S. Attorney Michael Hurst announced the names of those who were indicted Thursday during a press conference in Jackson. The indictments, and arrest, resulted from an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation identified as “Operation High Life”.

The alleged drug network covered several states including Mississippi, Texas, California, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia and involved the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The arrests of all 11 individuals was carried out in a collaborative law enforcement effort on May 30.

“Yesterday’s arrest are a result of the commitment and tenacity that our law enforcement brethren have to dismantling criminal organizations wherever they may be found,” said Hurst. “Because of this work, our streets, neighborhoods and citizens in East Central Mississippi are safer today.”

Of the 11 individuals arrested eight were from Philadelphia, one from Louisville and one from Dallas, TX.

Harrison is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

As of press time Harrison was being held in the Madison County Detention Center without bond.

Scott County Sheriff, Mike Lee, was unavailable to comment as to the role the Scott County Sheriffs Department may have played in either the investigation, or the arrest, of Harrison.