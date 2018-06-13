Forest man dies from gunshot wound

Chief says no officers fired weapons

A Forest man died last week as a result of a gunshot wound. Chavares “Duke” Denham, 27, of Forest died Thursday, June 7 of a “contact gunshot wound to the right temple” according to the Scott County Coroner’s office but they were awaiting full autopsy results at press time Tuesday before making any further determination as to who fired the shot.

The details of the incident, and all circumstances, that led to the death of Denham are currently under investigation by the Forest Police Department.

Forest Police Chief, Will Jones, says, “anytime we have a victim of a gunshot we conduct a full investigation into the matter.” Chief Jones also dismissed rumors that this was an officer involved shooting. “No officers discharged their weapons,” he said.