Forest Municipal School District announces Kindergarten and Pre-K registration is now open

The Forest Municipal School District is taking applications for the Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten programs for the 2019-2020 school year. Potential students must have reached the age of four years on or before September 1, 2019, for Pre-Kindergarten, and the age of five years on or before September 1, 2019 for Kindergarten.

FMSD federally funded Pre-Kindergarten is available to only those children that are residents of the Forest Municipal School District – no transfers will be granted.

All potential Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten students must provide proof of residency prior to enrolling in the program. Parents may present two of the acceptable documents as proof of residency. Post office box addresses are not acceptable. Two of the following documents must be presented, and only items on the list are acceptable as proof and must include their physical street address:

• Filed Homestead Exemption application form

• Mortgage documents or property deed

• Apartment or home lease

• Current Utility bills (water, gas, or electricity)

• Driver’s license or State of Mississippi official ID Card

• Voter precinct identification

• Automobile registration

• Certified copy of filed petition for guardianship if pending and final decree when granted.

• Other documentation may be considered in accordance with FMSD school board policy.

In addition to meeting the residency requirements, the potential Pre-Kindergarten student must meet the following criteria:

Ranked score on the Brigance Developmental Screener.

Transportation will not be provided by the district for the Pre-Kindergarten students but will be provided for Kindergarten students. The Pre-Kindergarten class limit will be 20 students.

If you are interested in your child attending the Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten programs, you may register your child on Friday, April 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Forest Elementary School in the FES Auditorium. The following must be attached to the application form: two current proofs of residency, a copy of your child’s birth certificate, and the proper immunization report issued through the family physician or health department. Parents will be contacted as to when their child will be given the Brigance Developmental Screener for the Pre-Kindergarten program.