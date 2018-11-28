Forest native recognized for postgraduate work

Forest’s native daughter Brett Bagley Thompson-May recently received recognition for her postgraduate work in health policy studies at George Washington University. She participated in the inaugural class of George Washington’s School of Nursing for the study of health policy and media engagement. She attended the annual Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research NightinGala event in Washington D.C., and received a graduate certificate for her work over three semesters of study.

“Further immersing myself into health policies about the field of nursing was a tremendous professional honor,” Thompson-May said. “I was honored to represent the Mississippi Board of Nursing and the amazing nursing professionals from the entire state of Mississippi. I’m looking forward to utilizing this new knowledge in my professional endeavors in the medical field.”

Thompson-May is General Counsel for the Mississippi Board of Nursing. She received her early education in the Forest Municipal School District and graduated from Forest High School. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with highest honors and was inducted into the University’s Hall of Fame. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Mississippi College School of Law, and is licensed to practice law in all Mississippi state courts and the United States District Courts, Northern and Southern Districts. Thompson-May is the daughter of Freddie and Mary Lynn Bagley. She and her husband Bill May are the proud parents of Wright (16) and Olivia (14) Thompson.