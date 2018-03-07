Forest to receive $137K USDA grants for upgrades

Senator Roger Wicker has announced USDA grants totaling $232,000 to upgrade local facilities and purchase new vehicles. The City of Forest is set to receive $137,000 to assist with the purchases of a new garbage truck, a new dump truck and two police cruisers.

In a press release dated June 29, Senator Wicker, announced the recipients of $232,000 grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program that will help upgrade local facilities and help purchase new vehicles.

“Local governments in Mississippi provide essential services that make our state a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Wicker said. “These USDA grants will help our local governments keep us safe, maintain infrastructure and serve Mississippians.”

Senator Wicker’s office announced the USDA Rural Development grants will support the following:

The City of Forest will receive $37,000 to contribute to the purchase of two new police patrol cars so the department can adequately serve the citizens of Forest.

The City of Forest will receive $50,000 to help purchase a new garbage truck. The new truck will replace an older vehicle which is no longer economically feasible to maintain.

The City of Forest will receive $50,000 to support the purchase of a new dump truck. The new truck will ensure the city public works department is able to provide safe and reliable services for local citizens and businesses.

In total there were 3 municipalities and one county that received grants. There were three additional recipients and those were Leflore County, City of Winona and City of Macon.

Each federal grant will be combined with a local contribution to fund the total project cost.