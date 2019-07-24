Forest teacher charged with molestation

An second grade teacher at Forest Elementary School was arrested Thursday in Union and is facing charges of child molestation.

Arrest reports from Newton County Jail show Justin Michael Little, 28, was arrested Thursday, July 18, by Union Police Department.

Union Police Chief Billy Pat Walker confirmed the arrest and charges Monday. “He was picked up and charged with molestation of a child,” Walker said.

Walker said the school district had been notified, and an investigation was ongoing. However, he said he could not release any further details.

“There’s not a lot we can say,” he said.

Karen Norwood, superintendent for Forest Municipal School District, said the district was aware of the charges and was following its policy.

“At this time, I can’t make any comment other than we’re following our policies and procedures,” she said. “This is a personnel matter for the Forest Municipal School District and we are conducting an investigation as part of our procedures. I hope to have more information to share once our investigation is completed.”

Little’s bond has been set at $30,000, Walker said, and the investigation is slated to be presented to the next grand jury.