Friday is a lucky Day

Get 77% off newsstand prices

Friday the 13th is considered by many as an unlucky day. Let a black cat cross their path on that day and their destiny is doomed. This Friday the 13th, on the other hand, is a going to be a lucky day for anyone who has been thinking about subscribing to The Scott County Times. This Friday, newspaper subscriptions are going to be 77 percent off newsstand price all day long.

For one day only — Friday, Dec. 13 — new, in-county subscriptions are on sale for only $13 for 13 months. That is the best deal ever on subscriptions, a whopping 77 percent off the newsstand price for a full year of Scott County news, sports and information. “We’re breaking the curse on Friday the 13th,” Times pubisher Tim Beeland, said, “we are offering our best deal ever and it is not on just one year subscribtion. We’re throwing in an extra month to boot.”

For $13, subscribers get 13 months of the print edition of Scott County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7/365 access to the many features of The Times’ website at www.sctonline.net.

“On the website, you may read a digital version of the newspaper, our e-edition, and find late-breaking news and sports stories as well as occasional exclusive content,” Beeland said. “This is a value-added component of each and every print subscription, and it is included at no extra charge.”

To take advantage of this special offer, visit the website at www.sctonline.net/friday13 and sign up there. You can also stop by the newspaper office at 311 Smith Ave, Forest, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday or call 601-469-2561 to pay with a credit card or debit card.