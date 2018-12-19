Garbage pickup schedule announced

  • 149 reads
Wed, 12/19/2018 - 11:06am

The garbage pickup schedules for the holidays are as follows:

Christmas Week - December 24 to December 29:

• The City of Forest - garbage pick-up schedule is Monday, Thursday and Friday will be regular schedule. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday.

• The City of Morton - Monday collection will be regular schedule, Tuesday collection will be on Wednesday and all other collections will be on Friday.

• Scott County – garbage pick-up for the week is Monday will run regular schedule, Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday, Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.

New Years Week – December 31 to January 5 are as follows:

• The City of Forest - garbage pick-up schedule is Monday, Thursday and Friday will be regular schedule. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday.

• The City of Morton - Monday collection will be regular schedule, Tuesday collection will be on Wednesday and all other collections will be on Friday.

• Scott County – garbage pick-up for the week is Monday will run regular schedule, Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday, Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.

 

Obituaries

Carl Houston Nutt

Mr. Carl Houston Nutt, age 75, a resident of Forkville passed away at his home surrounded by... READ MORE

Linda Comans Stribling
Bill Steadman
Nancy McMillan Bounds
LaNita Faye McNair Webb
Mary Grace Stroud

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.