General Election set for Tuesday

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 6, for the 2018 General Election where they will select their choice for multiple congressional seats, judicial seats and for the school board.

Scott County Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. On Tuesday the races included on the General Election ballot are:

For United States Senate, voters will have a choice of David Baria (Democrat), Roger F. Wicker (Republican), Danny Bedwell (Libertarian) and Shawn O’Hara (Reform). The candidate with the most votes will win the senate seat.

For Special Election United States Senate voters will have a choice of Chris McDaniel, Tobey Bernard Bartee, Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith. This is a special election to fill a vacant seat and serve the remainder of the current term. The candidates party affiliation will not be listed on the ballot and if no candidate receives a majority (50 percent plus one) of the votes there will be a special runoff election between the top two candidates.

For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District voters will have a choice of Michael Ted Evans (Democrat), Michael Guest (Republican) and Matthew Holland (Reform). The candidate with the most votes will win the congressional seat.

For Nonpaertisian Judicial Election Chancery Court, District 2, Robert M. Logan, Jr. is running unopposed.

For Nonpartisian Judicial Election Circuit Court, District 8 Place, 1 Christopher A. Collins is running unopposed.

For Nonpartisian Judicial Election Circuit Court, District 8 Place 2, Mark Duncan is running unopposed.

For School Board Member, School Board Education 3, David L. French is running unopposed.

For School Board Member, School Board Education 4, Bill Rogers is running unopposed.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election was October 8. Any Scott County voter who has a question about their voter registration may call the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office at (601) 469-3601 to verify their registration and what precinct they should vote in.

State law requires that voters show an identification that includes a photograph before they can cast their ballot. Accepted forms of identification include:

— Driver’s License

— Photo ID card issued by a branch department, or entity of the State of Mississippi.

— United States Passport.

— Government issued employee ID card.

— Firearms License.

— Student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college.

— United States Military ID.

— Tribal photo ID.

— Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government or any state government.

— Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

If a registered voter does not have any of these acceptable forms of photo ID, a Mississippi Voter ID Card will be provided, at no cost, to the voter at any Circuit Clerk’s office in Mississippi.