General Election is Tuesday, November 5 in Mississippi

Scott County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 5, for the 2019 General Election. Voters will make their choices for numerous state and local offices.

The Scott County Poll locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The contested races included on the General Election ballot are:

MS Senate 31 – Tyler McCaughn (Republican) and Mike Marlow (Democrat).

MS House 75 – Tom Miles (Democrat) and Vance Cox (Republican).

MS House 78 – Randal ‘Randy’ Rushing (Republican) and Joe C. Bradford (Democrat).

Scott County Sheriff – Mike Lee (Democrat) and Kevin Polk (Independent)

Scott Supervisor Beat 2 – Joe McGee (Republican) and Frederick ‘Fred’ Spencer (Democrat)

Supervisor Beat 4 – Johnny P. Harrell (Democrat) and J.D. Jones (Republican).

Supervisor Beat 5 – Wayne Cooksey (Republican) and Tony B. Sanders (Democrat).

Constable Post 1 – Josh Hayman (Republican) and Richard Prestige (Democrat).

MS Governor – Tate Reeves (Republican), Jim Hood (Democrat), Bob Hickingbottom (Constitution) and David R. Singletary (Independent).

MS Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann (Republican) and Jay Hughes (Democrat).

MS Secretary of State – Michael Watson (Republican) and Johnny DuPree (Democrat).

MS Attorney General – Lynn Fitch (Republican) and Jennifer Riley Collins (Democrat).

MS Treasurer – David McRae (Republican) and Addie Lee Green (Democrat).

MS Commissioner of Agriculture – Andy Gipson (Republican) and Rickey L. Cole (Democrat).

MS Commissioner of Insurance – Mike Chaney (Republican) and Robert E. Amos (Democrat).

MS Public Service Commissioner – Brent Bailey (Republican) and De’Keither A. Stamps (Democrat).

MS Transportation Commissioner – Butch Lee (Republican) and Willie L. Simmons (Democrat).

The following races have candidates that are unopposed on the November 5 ballot:

District Attorney – Steven Kilgore is running unopposed.

Chancery Clerk - Lee Anne Livingston Palmer is running unopposed.

Circuit Clerk – Rebecca ‘Becky’ Gray is running unopposed.

County Attorney – Tanya Carl is running unopposed.

Coroner – J. Van Thames is running unopposed.

Surveyor – William C. Kelley is running unopposed.

Tax Asseccor/Collector – Alison Crapps is running unopposed.

Supervisor Beat 1 – Jackie Bradford is running unopposed.

Supervisor Beat 3 – Steven Crotwell is running unopposed.

Justice Court Judge Post 1 – Adam McCurdy is running unopposed.

Justice Court Judge Post 2 – Bill Freeman is running unopposed.

Constable Post 2 – Scotty D. Yarbrough is running unopposed.

MS Auditor – Shad White is running unopposed.

Scott County Circuit Clerk Becky Gray said the Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday, November 2, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting.

“Our office will be open this Saturday morning for voters to cast absentee ballots. Saturday is the last day absentee ballots will be accepted. The Scott County polling places throughout the county will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. If there are any voters who have questions or need to know their correct voting precinct, they can contact the circuit clerk’s office at 601-469-3601.” Gray said.

State law requires that voters show an identification that includes a photograph before they can cast their ballot. Accepted forms of identification include:

-- Driver’s License

-- Photo ID card issued by a branch department, or entity of the State of Mississippi.

-- United States Passport.

-- Government issued employee ID card.

-- Firearms License.

-- Student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college.

-- United States Military ID.

-- Tribal photo ID.

-- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government or any state government.

-- Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

If a registered voter does not have any of these acceptable forms of photo ID, a Mississippi Voter ID Card will be provided, at no cost, to the voter at any Circuit Clerk’s office in Mississippi.