George Taylor named ECCC Alumnus of the Year

East Central Community College alumni George Taylor of Forest, retired vice chairman of Community Bank of Mississippi, will be recognized as Alumnus of the Year, Thursday, Oct. 4, when the college holds its annual Homecoming festivities on the Decatur campus.

All alumni are invited to a reception hosted by the ECCC Alumni Association beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium. The group’s annual business meeting and the recognition of alumni awards will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the same location.

When talking to people who know George Taylor, the attribute that seems to always come up in conversation is humble servant. Those who know him well say that when one has a problem or a need they only have to “call George.” But those same people are also quick to tell you that he usually won’t take credit for what he does.

That is perhaps why it was no surprise when asked how he felt about being named East Central Community College Alumnus of the Year, Taylor humbly said, “I think it’s a very great, undeserved honor.”

Taylor, who has held various positions with Community Bank, formerly Farmers and Merchants Bank, since 1975, recently served as vice chairman from 2009 until his retirement this past spring.

He began his career as an assistant national bank examiner with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, before taking a position with First Mississippi National Bank in Hattiesburg. He would serve in various roles from assistant cashier, to assistant vice president and branch manager, and finally vice president.

Taylor relocated to Forest in 1975 when he took a position as senior vice president with what was then Famers and Merchants Bank. He held various other titles throughout the years including executive vice president, chief operating officer, president of Farmers and Merchants Bank and Forest Bancorp, vice chairman and president of Forest Bancorp, and president of Community Operations.

Taylor also served in the United States Air Force. He received undergraduate pilot training at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla., and was a pilot with the Mississippi Air National Guard at Key Field in Meridian. He retired from active duty in 1975 after six years of service and reaching the rank of captain.

When asked who has influenced him the most, Taylor credits family and former teachers with providing a positive influence on his life and career.

“My family, my teachers at Decatur High School and East Central Community College, and the other folks in Decatur where I was born and raised, all contributed to my wonderful life. I remember so well all the great times I had as a young person, living and growing up in Decatur. I learned to work hard and try different things.

“I think college many times does not totally prepare one for life’s work. However, it makes you mature and learn how to live and get along with others, while providing a great environment to learn.”

Although he claims to have been just an ‘everyday plain student’ who struggled to keep his B average, Taylor has fond memories of his days growing up in Decatur and attending East Central.

“I was so impressed with the quality of the instructors and their ability to work with each and every student. I loved the camaraderie we all had as students together. I run into EC friends every week and we all have friendships and great memories of EC.”

Taylor also began his time at East Central with Freshman Day initiation like all first-year men in those days.

“I will never forget that all freshman boys were initiated into EC with a shaved head, thanks to the upperclassmen. It did grow back.”

He also reminisced about the week before East Central played Scooba (East Mississippi Community College) in football each year and how students would take turns and beat the Warrior drum 24/7 until the game was played. Many East Central alumni also have favorite stories about their professors, especially those taught by legendary instructors like Ovid Vickers and Tommy Thrash. Taylor is no exception and shared the following account:

“Since I was a local Decatur boy, we would ride our motorcycles through the campus, especially on summer days, never realizing we might be interfering with class. During those days the windows of the classrooms were raised to help deal with the heat and the classrooms were right on the street. One day as we were cruising through campus, Mr. Vickers, trying to teach, stuck his head out a window and yelled at us for disrupting his lecture. We tried not to go back around the campus after that!”

In addition to his banking and military careers, Taylor has also been active in his community, serving in various ways.

He was selected Forest Citizen of the Year in 1989, is a past Cub Scout Master and received the Award of Merit from Boy Scouts of America, received the Forest Junior Auxiliary Award, and is a member and past president of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, from which he also received the Golden Shovel Award.

He has been an active member at Forest Baptist Church, where he is a past chairman of the deacons, treasurer, Sunday school teacher and chair of the audio/video committee.

Taylor is past president of the Forest Rotary Club and the Scott County Mississippi State University Alumni Association, and past treasurer of Forest Community Arts, Inc.

He previously served on the Dean’s Council for Mississippi State University Meridian Campus and is former chair of the East Central Community College Foundation Board. He is a member of the Friends of the Forest Library and the Forest Country Club.

A graduate of Decatur High School, Taylor received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Banking of the South.

Taylor and his wife, the former Jo McMullan of Decatur, have three children and six grandchildren. He is the son of Elaine Freeman Taylor, who still resides in Decatur, and the late George Taylor, Sr.