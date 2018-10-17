Girl Scouts hosting Pink Walk Saturday

Scott County Service Unit of Girl Scouts of America will be hosting their Second Annual Pink Walk on Saturday, October 20, at Gaddis Park in Forest. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

It is not too late to register as registration will be through Saturday morning. The registration fee to participate in the walk is $10. This event was started in 2017 and is expecting a better turnout for 2018. The SCSU hopes to continue to host this Breast Cancer Awareness Month event for many years to come.

The walk will honor those currently struggling through the fight against breast cancer, survivors and those who lost their battle with the disease. “We will have pink balloons available to write the names of a people that have battled with breast cancer,” said Pamela Smith, Scott County Service Unit Manager and event co-organizer. “The balloons will honor those named and will be released right before the walk.

The Scott County Service Unit currently consists of four Girl Scout troops and is continuing to grow each year. Smith said the SCSU is expecting to add a fifth troop from Lake very soon. Current member troops include:

• Troop 5880-Stephanie Spivey and Shelia Spivey, troop leaders.

• Troop 3260-Renee Crimm, troop leader.

• Troop 3268-Jomiski Nelson, troop leader.

• Troop 3205-April Robinson, troop leader.

“This walk was organized to honor women and men that have struggled, and those currently struggling with breast cancer,” Smith said. “The walk is to mainly to honor Juliette Gordon Low, she founded the Girl Scouts and passed away after a long and private struggle with breast cancer.”

If anyone has questions or needs additional information please contact Pamela Smith at 601-323-7870.