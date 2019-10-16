Go Tell Crusade kicks off this weekend

The Central MS Go Tell Crusade will kick off this Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Forest High School football field. The crusade will run for four consecutive nights through Wednesday and will bring many Central Mississippi churches, and members, to Forest for four nights of fellowship and worship on a grand stage.

There will also be a Pre-Crusade Student Rally, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at All Seasons Worship Center south of Forest.

Evangelist Rick Gage, called the “the Billy Graham of small towns” by the Associated Press, selected Forest to bring together the churches and worshipers of Mississippi for this non-denominational crusade.

“We are very excited for the upcoming crusade,” Dr. Joe Pate, Pastor of Forest Baptist Church said. “We have many people serving on committees and we are hoping for a successful event that will reach people with the gospel here in Forest. This is very similar to a Billy Graham setting that can work to reach people that haven’t had the opportunity to know God.”

Beginning each night at 7:00, at the Forest High School football field, the stadium is expected to be filled with people that are searching for answers in their life. Gifted speakers and dynamic musicians will be part of this four night community outreach.

In addition to the nightly crusade, the Go Tell team will bring their School Assembly Program to the track surrounding the field. The content of the program centers on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse. Students will also be invited to Youth Night which will be held on Wednesday night of the crusade in Forest. The students will enjoy pizza while they are presented the crusade youth presentation.

This Go Tell America Crusade is a collective effort of many Central Mississippi churches. Members and volunteers have been praying, planning and working for many months in the lead up to this four night worship event. Everyone is excited to see how the Holy Spirit is going to move through the local community.

All churches are invited to the crusade starting Sunday night.

Pastor David Slaughter of the Forest United Methodist Church said, “We are excited for this event and we hope that the local community will attend the crusade events to have time for fellowship and worship. This is an event that can bring our whole community together to worship together.”

