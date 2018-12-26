Governor Bryant appoints Cory Wilson to MS Court of Appeals

Governor Phil Bryant announced December 19 that he has appointed Cory T. Wilson to the Mississippi Court of Appeals. He replaces Chief Judge Kenny Griffis of District 3, Position 2, who was appointed to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court beginning in February 2019.

Mississippi Court of Appeals District 3 is comprised of Clarke, Clay, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Smith and Winston counties—and portions of Attala, Jones, Leake, Madison, and Wayne counties.

“Cory has been a superb legislator for the people of Madison County and will be a wonderful judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals,” said Bryant. “He has an outstanding history of serving the people of the state of Mississippi in various roles, and this is only the next step for him in doing that. I am pleased he has accepted this appointment.”

Wilson currently is in private law practice at Jernigan Copeland Attorneys, PLLC, in Ridgeland and has served District 73 in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2016.

“The appointment offered this week by Governor Bryant to fill an unexpected vacancy on our Court of Appeals is a rare opportunity to stand for the rule of law and to serve in a challenging new role,” said Wilson. “I am both grateful and humbled by the confidence shown in me by Governor Bryant, and I look forward to serving as a judge on the Court of Appeals.”

He is a member of The Mississippi Bar Association and the Madison County Bar Association. Wilson earned his Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and his Juris Doctorate from the Yale Law School.