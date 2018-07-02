Graduates Basic

  • 53 reads
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 11:35am

U.S. Air Force Airman Hope K. Curry, right, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

She is a 2017 graduate of Lake High School, Lake, Miss.

Sports

Forest boys, girls claim victory in county tourney

The Forest Bearcats captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a... READ MORE

All Tournament
Most Valuable
Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Social

Hope and Faith

Emily Dickinson once said that “hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and... READ MORE

The Message
Morton News
Forest News
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.