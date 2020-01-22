Happy Birthday Dr. King

  • 136 reads
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:02pm

A large crowd of local residents braved chilly temperatures on Monday for the 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk though the City of Forest. The walk, sponsored by the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc., began and ended at the Slaughter Library on Jones Street with a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy, pictured here. Constance Slaughter-Harvey and Cynthia Slaughter Melton served as original coordinators of the event in 1997 and have worked to keep the dream alive. This year’s honorary Walk Grand Marshall was Dorothy Strong, a Legacy Mentor and Slaughter Library Tutor. See more photos on page 16.  Photos by Christian Kelly

Social

The Message
Guarding the words we speak “Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble... READ MORE
Calendar
Morton News

Forest News
Ringgold News

Thelma Keyes

Obituaries

Douglas Linwood Nabors
Mr. Douglas Linwood Nabors was born in Birmingham, Alabama, Monday, December 30, 1940. He passed... READ MORE
Q’Jett Goodwin Boone
Kathryn Herron Carpenter

Suzelle Weems
Tim Goodin

Irene K. Smith

Weddings-Birthdays

Pittman McCurdy to wed
Chris and Chris Pittman are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their... READ MORE
To Wed Sunday
McDaniel, Reiss to exchange Vows

Lott, Leach to exchange wedding vows
Carter, Sims to wed July 20

Collins, Curren to wed Aug. 3

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.