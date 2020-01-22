Happy Birthday Dr. King

A large crowd of local residents braved chilly temperatures on Monday for the 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk though the City of Forest. The walk, sponsored by the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc., began and ended at the Slaughter Library on Jones Street with a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy, pictured here. Constance Slaughter-Harvey and Cynthia Slaughter Melton served as original coordinators of the event in 1997 and have worked to keep the dream alive. This year’s honorary Walk Grand Marshall was Dorothy Strong, a Legacy Mentor and Slaughter Library Tutor. See more photos on page 16. Photos by Christian Kelly