Harrell announces candidacy

Paid Political Announcement

I, Johnny Harrell, would like to announce my candidacy for the office of Supervisor District 4, Scott County.

I greatly appreciate being given the opportunity to have served the people of District 4 for the past eight years as your Supervisor. Once again, I am asking for your support in allowing me to continue to serve as your Supervisor District 4.

Scott County is important to me and I will work within our local, state, and federal government to improve our communities.

The most critical responsibilities of the Board of Supervisors are taxation and finances. Fiscal responsibility is unquestionably a matter of vital importance to the life of every county. However, it is important to recognize that roads and bridges represent only one of the board’s many concerns. The duties of the Board of Supervisors are delegated a variety of other public duties of equal importance which touch virtually every phase of life.

As a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, I will work to improve our roads, schools, hospitals, fire departments, sheriff’s department, and emergency management operations.

In today’s competitive world good communication is the key to success. I will work to serve you and your needs. I am honest, dependable, and will work hard for all of the residents in my district.

I am asking for your vote and support on August 6, 2019.